HBO's Harry Potter TV Series Summons Succession Veterans As Showrunner And Director
HBO and Warner Bros. have taken a major leap forward with the upcoming "Harry Potter" TV show. The companies have officially named Francesca Gardiner ("Succession," "Killing Eve") as showrunner and executive producer of the series. Meanwhile, Mark Mylod ("Succession," "Game of Thrones") has been set as an executive producer and director of multiple episodes of the show.
This ambitious "Harry Potter" show was first announced by Warner Bros. Discovery last year. The idea is to re-adapt all of the books spanning a full decade of television. That means Gardiner and Mylod are presumably in this for the long haul, as it will take consistency to ensure this series stays on track. The as-yet-unannounced cast will age quickly, meaning there won't be room for any lengthy delays or multi-year breaks between seasons. No pressure. But that's likely why these are the creatives at the top, as they've both proven their ability to work well in the HBO system time and time again.
The series will be written and executive produced by Gardiner. Mylod will also serve as an executive producer alongside J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman. Though she wrote the books, Rowling's involvement has been a source of contention for many. The author has made many transphobic statements, which has made her an unpopular individual and a lightning rod for controversy. But this franchise is her baby, and if Warner Bros. Discovery is intent on returning to this intellectual property, the studio can't do it without Rowling.
HBO went back to a familiar well for Harry Potter
Setting that aside for a moment, these hirings make a great deal of sense. Gardiner helped make "Succession" a huge success for HBO. She also worked as an executive producer on "His Dark Materials" for the network, proving that she could handle big, fantasy-based IP. As for Mylod, he directed 16 episodes of "Succession," making him a cornerstone of the show. He's also helmed several major episodes of "Game of Thrones," and is on board to direct episodes of "The Last of Us" season 2. HBO loves him, and it's easy to see why. In addition, Mylod directed the 2022 thriller "The Menu."
The synopsis for the "Harry Potter" TV show reads as follows:
The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved "Harry Potter" book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters "Harry Potter" fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will bring "Harry Potter" and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.
Next up for WB and HBO is casting. Who is going to follow in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe as Harry? Are any of the old cast members going to return, perhaps in new roles? Who is going to want to sign on for such a massive endeavor that will take up a full decade of their life?
We'll probably start learning the answers to those questions very soon, since the "Harry Potter" TV show is expected to premiere on HBO and Max in 2026.