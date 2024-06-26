HBO's Harry Potter TV Series Summons Succession Veterans As Showrunner And Director

HBO and Warner Bros. have taken a major leap forward with the upcoming "Harry Potter" TV show. The companies have officially named Francesca Gardiner ("Succession," "Killing Eve") as showrunner and executive producer of the series. Meanwhile, Mark Mylod ("Succession," "Game of Thrones") has been set as an executive producer and director of multiple episodes of the show.

This ambitious "Harry Potter" show was first announced by Warner Bros. Discovery last year. The idea is to re-adapt all of the books spanning a full decade of television. That means Gardiner and Mylod are presumably in this for the long haul, as it will take consistency to ensure this series stays on track. The as-yet-unannounced cast will age quickly, meaning there won't be room for any lengthy delays or multi-year breaks between seasons. No pressure. But that's likely why these are the creatives at the top, as they've both proven their ability to work well in the HBO system time and time again.

The series will be written and executive produced by Gardiner. Mylod will also serve as an executive producer alongside J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman. Though she wrote the books, Rowling's involvement has been a source of contention for many. The author has made many transphobic statements, which has made her an unpopular individual and a lightning rod for controversy. But this franchise is her baby, and if Warner Bros. Discovery is intent on returning to this intellectual property, the studio can't do it without Rowling.