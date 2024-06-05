The Last Of Us TV Series Won't Follow In The Footsteps Of Game Of Thrones

How long will HBO's TV adaptation of "The Last of Us" last? We're finally inching closer to an answer. With only two primary video games serving as the source material, fans (myself included) have been wondering if the show would pull a "Game of Thrones" and end up pushing beyond the story laid out in the games. We saw what happened when HBO and the "Thrones" creatives made that decision, but we can breathe easy: That won't happen here.

In an interview with Deadline, "The Last of Us" game creator Neil Druckmann and his co-showrunner Craig Mazin said the show will not include stories that go beyond the endpoint established in the second game. "As a fan, I'm thrilled that there might be a third 'Last of Us' game. As the co-creator of this television show, there's no world where I would want our show to go beyond the source material that people have in the world," Mazin explained. (A third game has been long whispered about, but not confirmed.) "Our show as people know it on HBO is going to cover the material from the second game and then quite a bit of material that is relevant to that story but [...] wanders down interesting new paths, unseen stories that were told within the context of that games material."

"Our focus is the two games," Druckmann agreed.

That tracks with the duo's creative approach to the adaptation so far, where they remain faithful to the games' overall narrative, but allow themselves the room to radically depart from them whenever needed. That resulted in season 1's "Long, Long Time," the episode that explored the relationship between Bill and Frank, which was only briefly hinted at in the first game; the episode became one of the most beloved episodes of television of the decade so far.