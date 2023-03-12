The Last Of Us Season 2 Will Be 'Different Radically' From The Game When Necessary

This post contains spoilers for "The Last Of Us" finale as well as both video games.

Season 2 of "The Last Of Us" is coming, and the series' co-creators say they're just as nervous about it as you are. In a press conference attended by /Film ahead of this week's hugely anticipated first season finale, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann spoke about what to expect from the show's eventual sophomore season, which Mazin says will not always follow the video games as closely as fans may expect.

"We will present things, but it will be different," Mazin told those in attendance. "It will be different, just as this season was different." The first season of "The Last Of Us" included some scenes that directly recreated the award-winning video game on which the show is based, but also featured some major differences that streamlined the story for television and explored previously unseen aspects of characters game-players already knew and loved. A beautiful reimagining of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett) love story and a decrease in the amount of brutal on-screen violence were two major changes, while in the finale, both Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) backstories were expanded upon in meaningful ways.