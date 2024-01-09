The Last Of Us Season 2 Has Found Its Abby In Rising Star Kaitlyn Dever

Spoilers for "The Last of Us Part II" and the second season of the show ahead.

Abby might be one of the most hated characters in modern video games by a certain subset of players, so my hope is that Dever doesn't suffer too much blowback from toxic fandom once people realize what her role in the show is going to entail. Abby is the daughter of one of the surgeons Joel murdered in the hospital to save Ellie's life, and she enacts her revenge by brutally murdering Joel in the opening minutes of the second game. The game makes the player actually play as Abby, and since the player has obviously spent the whole previous game building a relationship with Joel and Ellie, it's a challenging narrative decision to ask audiences to play as her. But through slowly getting to know Abby over the course of the game, the player eventually realizes the violence they wrought as Joel and Ellie in the previous game has consequences, and has to grapple with what that means in a world where the human characters are often scarier than the zombie-esque figures wandering the country. "The Last of Us Part II" is a genuinely bold, brave game that interrogates cycles of violence and makes the player question the comfortability they have with committing mass murder, even in a survival scenario, so I expect the second season to be even better and more thorny than season 1.

Dever is a fantastic actress who is more than capable of pulling off the hard-nosed complexity and eventual empathy of a role like this. Not to mention, she also has previous experience in the world of video games, having voiced the character of Cassie in Naughty Dog's "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End." Now she'll just need to hit the gym to try to approximate Abby's famously jacked physique.

"The Last of Us" season 2 is currently slated to hit HBO and Max sometime in 2025.