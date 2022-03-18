Daniel Radcliffe Is Not Interested In Playing Harry Potter Again ... At Least, Not Right Now

Having played Potter since he was a child, Radcliffe spent a large part of his formative years devoting himself completely to the role, which understandably came along with a lot of pressure and personal struggles. The "Harry Potter" HBO Max reunion highlighted this aspect, as Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint opened up about how each of them were on the brink of wanting to quit the franchise at some point, given the heavy burden that comes with playing characters in a critically-acclaimed and widely beloved franchise.

After his "Harry Potter" stint, Radcliffe went on to star in interesting, offbeat roles, the memorable ones being playing a younger version of Beat poet Allen Ginsberg in "Kill Your Darlings," and playing an unfortunate young man who finds himself with guns nailed to his hands in the fun, bonkers "Guns Akimbo." There are a great number of other roles that stand out throughout the course of Radcliffe's still-expanding career, including appearances in films like "Swiss Army Man," "Horns," and "The Woman in Black."

In an interview for his latest film "The Lost City" (via The New York Times), in which he stars alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, Radcliffe explained why starring in a "Cursed Child" adaptation is not something that appeals to him at the moment:

"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore. I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life."

Radcliffe went on to clarify that he is "never going to say never," providing an example of the original cast of "Stars Wars" returning to the franchise after "30, 40 years," whereas it has only been 10 years in his case. Emphasizing that it is "not something [he is] really interested in doing right now," Radcliffe wishes to focus on the diverse roles he has been devoted to playing throughout his career, which makes sense for someone who is interested in widening their ambit in terms of the roles they take on.

It is totally up to Radcliffe whether he wishes to return, and the franchise still continues to expand with the "Fantastic Beasts" instalments (even as the marketing is becoming increasingly distanced from original author J.K. Rowling). Hopefully, the franchise can keep growing and become more inclusive by moving on from Rowling altogether, although this still remains to be seen.