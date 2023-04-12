Harry Potter Reboot TV Series Officially Coming, Will Span 10 Years With New Cast

I have good news and bad news and, well, they're both the same and whichever it is depends entirely on you. Go with God, people.

After previous reports indicated that the "Harry Potter" IP would be remade into an HBO series because absolutely nothing in a capitalist society is sacred, the inevitable has finally happened. Today, during a special Warner Bros. Discovery presentation, the studio officially announced that it is, in fact, moving forward with this new rebooted series. Oh, and the cherry on top of this content sundae? It'll debut on the newly-rebranded streaming service that will replace HBO Max. For whatever reason, it's now being referred to as just plain "Max." You know, like the name for a dog or a hygienic product or that mouth-breathing jock who was really good at running into opponents that we all knew in high school. Wait, where was I again?

Right, "Harry Potter." In confirmation of what we heard last week, the series is intended to run for at least seven total seasons, covering each of controversial author J.K. Rowling's seven total books in the main series. Described as a "faithful adaptation of all seven original books" and one that will "stand alongside" the original movies, the series will feature a brand-new cast of stars, with Rowling involved on a creative level as an executive producer. And for those who may have wanted this franchise to sail into the sunset, HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys was trotted out to emphasize the studio's plan for a "decade-long series," which suggests that at least a few of the books will be split up between multiple seasons. Yay for 10 whole years of content?

Read on for all the details!