J.K. Rowling's Involvement In Max's Harry Potter Series Has Set The Internet Ablaze – And Rightfully So

There's an episode of the criminally under-seen "Los Espookys" — which you can stream on HBO Max — that's been on my mind as of late. Titled "Las Muchas Caras de un Hombre" ("One Man's Many Faces"), the episode sees the show's oddball protagonists forced to work a second time for one of their least-favorite clients, Dr. Lucrecia. A controlling and incompetent scientist who squanders her boss' money pretending to research extra-terrestrial life, Dr. Lucrecia has decided her husband is the real cause of all her problems. Forget that her husband, who seems mostly harmless (if also hapless), has had nothing to do with her bad behavior in the past. Dr. Lucrecia keeps insisting that's the case until those around her simply give up trying to convince her otherwise.

Why, you may ask, is this weirdo going on about a relatively obscure Spanish-language absurdist comedy series in an article supposedly about the controversy over J.K. Rowling being prominently listed as a key creative on Max's newly-confirmed "Harry Potter" series? Well, it's partially because I want to encourage more people to watch this delightfully queer TV show or, really, any other LGBTQ+-friendly series ("Our Flag Means Death" is right there on Max, folks!) than the latest rubbish bearing Rowling's name. But more than that, I want to highlight just how ridiculous (riddikulus?) people sound when they ardently defend Rowling against accusations of transphobia.

Who cares that there are meticulously-researched, fact-based articles detailing Rowling's history of transphobic comments and conduct? Like Dr. Lucrecia on "Los Espookys," her supporters refuse to acknowledge the reality of the situation, much less hold her accountable. The folks with dollar signs in their eyes at Warner Bros. Discovery aren't much better, either, as we saw after the "Harry Potter" reboot was made official during their special presentation this week.