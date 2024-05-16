It's Official: Streaming Is Now Just Cable, But Somehow Much Worse

Man, we didn't know how good we had it, did we? For those of us who grew up watching cable TV as a simple matter of course, looking back on what we took for granted might as well feel like taking a peek at an alternate dimension. Receiving access to dozens (and eventually hundreds) of channels for a flat monthly rate? In an environment that allowed movies to receive a second wind and thrive after their theatrical run came to a close? Giving countless television shows a chance to grow their viewership over time? All while writers and directors were paid the residuals they deserved every time their work aired? In this economy???

Nobody should ever make the mistake of confusing capitalism for innovation, but the streaming era has certainly put to bed any notion that the tech industry is on the cutting edge of new, game-changing ideas. To wit: the recent news that Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up to bundle their respective streaming services together, basically reinventing the wheel in a pale imitation of what cable already offered. Not to be outdone, however, the latest development (courtesy of Variety) indicates that Comcast is now wading into the fray to launch its own competing bundle with Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV+ for what's described as "...a vastly reduced price [compared] to anything in the market today." (Notably, nobody clarified any actual pricing details.)

Is this the next step in the evolution of streaming, or are we just continuing to go backwards with an inferior product? Here's why we're convinced that streaming has now just become cable ... except much, much worse.