You Can't See John Cena's Movie Coyote Vs. Acme, Because Warner Bros. Just Killed It

Both the WGA strike and most recently the SAG-AFTRA strike may be officially over, but I hope you didn't think that meant the studios would be finished with their nonsense just yet. Many will remember that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made himself public enemy #1 earlier this year with some particularly poorly-considered remarks (although Disney's Bob Iger subsequently waded into the fray and did everything he could to vie for the crown himself). Well, believe me, it's my deepest displeasure to report that Zaslav is, unfortunately, at it once more.

Barely a year after Warner Bros. incited all sorts of outrage over shelving high-profile productions such as "Batgirl" and "Scoob 2" for a tax write-off, dismissing the tireless work of countless artists with the flick of a wrist and preventing anyone from actually seeing the fruit of their labor, the studio has gone and done it all over again. This time, the unfortunate victim is John Cena's hybrid live-action/animated "Coyote vs. Acme" movie, which /Film reported on early last year. The awfully disappointing news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, which details the studio's horribly short-sighted decision. In a statement released by WB, the studio had this to say:

"With the re-launch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases. With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with 'Coyote vs Acme.' We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts, and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film."

Speaking only for myself, I can just imagine where the creatives, cast, and crew would want Warner Bros. decision-makers to shove their "tremendous respect." Hypothetically speaking, of course. That said, industry veterans were quick to publicly denounce the move too.