Human Looney Tune John Cena Joins Coyote Vs. Acme

Big match John Cena is on a roll! Fresh off the announcement that James Gunn's "Peacemaker" has been given the second season order from HBO Max, we've recently learned that Warner Bros. is doubling down on the face that runs the place by casting him in the upcoming "Looney Tunes" live-action/animated hybrid flick, "Coyote vs. Acme." The film is being directed by Dave Green ("Earth to Echo," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows") from a script by Samy Burch ("Crown Prince," "Bev"), based on Ian Frazier's 1990 piece for the New Yorker of the same name.

"Coyote vs. Acme" was originally set to be produced by Chris McKay of "The Lego Movie," but along with Cena's casting announcement comes the news that the film is now being produced by the former president of animation and innovative technology at Warner Bros. Pictures, Chris DeFaria ... and James "R-rated Scooby Doo" Gunn. Cena is set to play the intimidating former boss of Coyote's lawyer representing the Acme company, which means we're finally getting the long-awaited cinematic Cena heel turn! The man who taught us "love has no labels" is going to play the defender of a capitalist empire, hopefully taking inspiration from real-life capitalist supervillain Vince McMahon of the WWE, and bringing his love for wearing the s*** out of a well-tailored suit.