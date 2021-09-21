Foundation Featurette Ponders How The Hell You Even Adapt Those Books

When "Foundation" hits Apple TV+ on September 24, it will be the first screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Hugo Award-winning book series. Like Frank Herbert's "Dune," which "Foundation" influenced and which is now a major motion picture from Warner Bros., Asimov's novels were once considered unfilmable. A new featurette for "Foundation" has the show's co-creator, David S. Goyer, talking up the books as "the greatest science fiction work of all time" and explaining his approach to adapting them.

Goyer notes that "Foundation" involves "a thousand-year chess game in order to save the galaxy." He says, "The trick was figuring out how to take these weighty ideas that span a millennia and make them emotional."

In the featurette, this is juxtaposed with moments of character drama, such as a couple being separated in the midst of what looks like a planetary evacuation. So it would appear that grounding those ideas in character drama is what Goyer means by making them emotional.

Check out what else he and the show's cast members had to say about "Foundation" in the featurette below.