New Foundation Image Shows Off Lee Pace As A Godlike Clone Emperor

"Foundation," the Apple TV+ adaptation of Isaac Asimov's influential science fiction book series, is less than a week away. The show premieres on September 24, 2021, and it promises to deliver an escapist narrative set in the far future, which could also be germane to the plight of Earth's residents in the here and now.

Jared Harris stars as a scientist who is an expert in "psycho-history," able to predict humankind's fate in numbers. He sees that it is "staring down the barrel of a crisis" and wants to stave off its dark future by preserving a foundation of knowledge for the next generation.

This puts him in the crosshairs of an evil Galactic Empire that would rather preserve its power and stamp out any knowledge that might undermine it. Lou Llobell and Lee Pace co-star, and Llobell featured heavily in last month's trailer for "Foundation." But it's Pace who turns up in the pages of Entertainment Weekly's upcoming fall TV preview.

"Foundation" is one of the many shows featured in the magazine, which includes this new promo image of Pace in his futuristic God-Emperor garb. Did I mention he's a clone, the latest ruler in a Genetic Dynasty?

Check out the image below.