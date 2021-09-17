New Foundation Image Shows Off Lee Pace As A Godlike Clone Emperor
"Foundation," the Apple TV+ adaptation of Isaac Asimov's influential science fiction book series, is less than a week away. The show premieres on September 24, 2021, and it promises to deliver an escapist narrative set in the far future, which could also be germane to the plight of Earth's residents in the here and now.
Jared Harris stars as a scientist who is an expert in "psycho-history," able to predict humankind's fate in numbers. He sees that it is "staring down the barrel of a crisis" and wants to stave off its dark future by preserving a foundation of knowledge for the next generation.
This puts him in the crosshairs of an evil Galactic Empire that would rather preserve its power and stamp out any knowledge that might undermine it. Lou Llobell and Lee Pace co-star, and Llobell featured heavily in last month's trailer for "Foundation." But it's Pace who turns up in the pages of Entertainment Weekly's upcoming fall TV preview.
"Foundation" is one of the many shows featured in the magazine, which includes this new promo image of Pace in his futuristic God-Emperor garb. Did I mention he's a clone, the latest ruler in a Genetic Dynasty?
Check out the image below.
Another Major Star Wars Influence
If the evil Galactic Empire part of "Foundation" sounds reminiscent of another space saga in a galaxy far, far away, it may be because Asimov's novels, first published in the early 1950s, helped inspire "Star Wars." At this point, it feels like virtually every piece of pop culture pre-1977 gets retconned as a "Star Wars" inspiration, but in the case of "Foundation," it may actually be true. In the first trailer for the show last year, co-creator David Goyer had this to say:
"People have been trying to make 'Foundation' for over 50 years. 'Foundation' was an enormous influence for 'Star Wars.' It was the greatest science fiction work of all time. The story is sprawling; the scope is sprawling. It unfolds over the course of a thousand years."
As scientists in the real world continue to deliver dire warnings about the catastrophic path this planet is on, it feels like "Foundation" couldn't be more relevant to our current predicament as a species. Whether or not Goyer's show manages to execute a compelling metaphor for the climate crisis remains to be seen.
Here's the official synopsis for "Foundation" via Apple:
The fate of an entire galaxy rests on the beliefs of Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris). Will his conviction save humanity or doom it? Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.
"Foundation" debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 24, 2021.