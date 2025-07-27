What Is The Second Foundation? How Foundation Season 3 Makes Major Changes To The Original Book

This article contains spoilers for "Foundation" season 3, episode 3, "When A Book Finds You."

"Foundation" is back for season 3, and the arrival of the Mule is heating things up. It's also expanding the story quickly, including the establishment of the Second Foundation. (Does that mean the show title should be changed to "Foundations" now, or at least get the asterisk treatment, "Thunderbolts*"-style?)

The Second Foundation is a very big deal in author Isaac Asimov's story. In fact, as the seven-book series plays out, the Second Foundation becomes much more important than the First Foundation. Expect it to soak up the limelight and play a major part in the show moving forward.

But does the Second Foundation that Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) and Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) are forging on Ignis in the show hold up to its page-printed predecessor? There are some clear connections, but like all things with this impressive but wildly twisted adaptation, there are also a lot of changes. Let's take a closer look at the latter.

The first and most obvious shift for the Second Foundation, compared to the books, is its location. In "Foundation" season 2, Gaal, Hari, and Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) end up on the warm, jungle-strewn world of Ignis, where they discover a unique world of mentalics (telepaths who can use their minds to influence and control others). They are led by Tellem Bond (Rachel House), who has attracted mentalics to the planet and captivated them to her will.

By the end of the season, Tellem and Hardin are dead. (Hari dies, too, but he comes back again, a factor that influenced how they handled the character's arc in season 3.) And Ignis? That remains important.