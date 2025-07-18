Why Foundation Season 3 Made One Major Change For Jared Harris' Hari Seldon [Exclusive]

"In the original scripts, Gaal woke up and saw that Hari's cryotube was empty and all covered with vines, and [she] rushes to find him and discovers he's 110 years old or something," the actor told /Film during a press event ahead of the release of season 3. "When I talked about it with the writers, I just said, 'It just bumps [for] me. It doesn't make sense,'" Harris continued, and he's absolutely right. As Harris puts it, the Mentallics of Ignis tried to kill Hari most of last season, and they clearly see Gaal (Lou Llobell) as their leader, waking her up first every year. So why would they listen to Hari and allow him to wake up first without consulting with Gaal? It makes no sense.

"They wouldn't do it unless she told them to do it, because she's their leader," Harris added. "I was less interested in doing this thing once again, that he doesn't share this information with Gaal. That they both realize that they've got a problem, that they don't have enough time, and that one of them is going to have to stay behind and get them there, and that it's got to be him, because she's more valuable. That, as a scene, is going to be more interesting and more impactful to watch."

As Harris explained, every season, the writers hand out the scripts to the actors and invite them to sit down and share their thoughts about it, which led to Harris suggesting this change to Seldon's sacrifice which ended up being on the show. As it stands, having Hari Seldon make the sacrifice rather than do yet another surprise death (as happened in both season 1 and season 2) is a better idea, and it signals a big shift in the series.

"It hands the baton over to Gaal, and that it's probably her story now," Harris said. "She is the main character in the story, she's the hero of the story." Now, Gaal is no longer just defined by her relationship with Salvo or Hari, but is free to become the proper leader of the Second Foundation as they face their biggest threat ever in The Mule.

