Foundation Season 3 Finally Explains How The Robot Wars Started

The first law of robotics is to watch the season 3 premiere of "Foundation" before reading further. Spoilers ahead.

Much like Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," AppleTV+'s "Foundation" takes a science fiction work that was previously considered unadaptable and adds enough blockbuster size spectacle to balance out the very dense worldbuilding.

And there is a lot of ground to cover in the "Foundation." The story deals with the centuries-long plan from psychohistorian and super-genius Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) to save humanity from a millennia-long dark ages with the establishment of a Foundation that will preserve human knowledge. Each season of the show jumps forward in time over a century, like "For All Mankind" on steroids. We've seen entire planets be destroyed, kingdoms rise and fall, and the slow but steady decay of a galactic empire, while changing the entire cast every season — since they all die, with a couple of notable exceptions.

But there's more, because the scope of "Foundation" is not measured in centuries: it's measured in millennia. Though "Foundation" does adapt Isaac Asimov's hugely influential serialized sci-fi tale, it also makes significant changes. The biggest of these involves the Emperor and his counselor. In the show, there is not one emperor, but three — clones of the original emperor at different points in his life, ruling together and being replaced when they become too old. As for that counselor, Demerzel (Laura Birn) is a fascinating enigma, one through whom "Foundation" brings in the lore from another one of Isaac Asimov's most famous works: his Robot Series.

Indeed, "Foundation" is set in the same universe as "I, Robot," meaning the story we're seeing in the show is but the tail-end of a story that stretches back over several thousand years (kind of like the story of "The Lord of the Rings" being the very last chapter in a story that started at the beginning of time). How exactly the two stories connect has been quite nebulous so far. We knew that Demerzel is the last surviving robot in the galaxy, but in "Foundation" season 3, we learn exactly how we got here.