Warning: this article will contain spoilers for "Thunderbolts*."

At the very end of Jake Schreier's new Marvel picture "Thunderbolts*," the titular antiheroes have saved the day, convincing their depressive, superpowered friend Bob (Lewis Pullman) that he doesn't need to suck all of New York into an alternate dimension of despair. Bob, it is explained throughout the film, is deeply traumatized by a childhood full of abuse, and an adulthood full of desperation and addiction. When he learns he had been granted godlike powers by the corporate hero-wrangler Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), he instantly lets the power go to his head, using shadowy psychic abilities to suck human beings into living dioramas of their own unhappiest memories.

But the Thunderbolts win out in the end, pulling Bob back into reality with, of all things, a hug. The Thunderbolts aren't a ragtag group of misfits, so much as a wounded group of sad people. "Thunderbolts*" seems to be arguing that superheroism isn't a cut-and-dry philosophy of righteousness, but a bleak profession replete with violence and murder. Being a hero requires a degree of emotional and moral detachment that only comes through inner rage, inner sadness, and inner pain. It's worth noting that "Thunderbolts*" is one of the best movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Once the day is saved, however, de Fontaine, who was responsible for the mess, managed to hoodwink the heroes. Right when the Thunderbolts were about to apprehend her, she swiftly brought them on stage in front of the press. The heroes are stymied, unable to do anything in front of the cameras and reporters. De Fontaine puts on a smile and announces that the heroes next to her are the New Avengers.

The film's title is then shown, and it revealed what the asterisk was for. The Thunderbolts* are actually ... *The New Avengers.

Until then, the "New Avengers" angle had been kept secret by the press. Now that the film is out, however, the spoiler is now being used openly in all its advertising. Including some very public posters.