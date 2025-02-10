What Is The Void In Thunderbolts? Marvel's Dark Sentry, Explained

The latest trailer for Marvel's "Thunderbolts*" (yes, the asterisk after the title seems to be intentional) sets up a grand, thrilling stand-off. The titular group of antiheroes — comprising Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbour), among others — are seen fighting a supervillain who taunts their incompetence. "You thought you were going to be some great saviors? You can't even save yourselves," this figure declares, making it amply clear that the Thunderbolts might not be equipped to deal with such a formidable threat. This threat in question is Robert "Bob" Reynolds/Sentry (Lewis Pullman), whose villainous turn is prompted when he is contaminated by The Void, which turns him into a dangerous force of nature known as Dark Sentry. But who exactly is Robert, and how did such a promising hero morph into a nightmarish entity?

Before we dive into Dark Sentry's origins, it is crucial to understand the sociopolitical context of the world that requires the Thunderbolts to step in. This is a world devoid of The Avengers, at least according to a detail teased in the trailer that might've spoiled a major plot point from the upcoming "Captain America: Brave New World." If we take this reveal at face value, then the implications are dire, as the Thunderbolts have no choice but to keep people safe in the absence of Earth's strongest superheroes. Sensing this major power vacuum, Dark Sentry looms over New York City, where a literal darkness emanates from him and affects the city's frightened populace.

Without further ado, let's learn more about Robert Reynolds and his turn as The Void in the Marvel Comics.