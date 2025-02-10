Thunderbolts May Have Already Spoiled Captain America: Brave New World

No matter how tightly run the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been for so many years, it was only a matter of time before this ship sprung a leak or two. Marvel Studios is so successful at keeping a tight lid on the plots of these movies, the phrase "Marvel snipers" entered the public lexicon years ago and has never once stopped feeling relevant. In a somewhat refreshing change of pace, however, not even the loose lips of actors Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo can be blamed. No, this time around, Kevin Feige has only his own relentless production schedule to blame.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Marvel unleashed a brand-new "Thunderbolts*" trailer to keep the buzz, well, buzzing ... but one seemingly throwaway line early in the footage might very well have given away the game when it comes to a key plot point in the upcoming "Captain America: Brave New World." Both films serve as highly-appealing appetizers for the main course, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" later this summer, and the pressure could not be higher. Yet with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) gearing up for his first solo film on the big screen, it certainly appears that "Thunderbolts*" has stolen some of his thunder. Just how big of a spoiler is this? Well, it all depends on how fans thought the events of "Brave New World" could potentially unfold.

Of course, it all has to do with the status of everyone's favorite superhero team that's currently no more: the Avengers.