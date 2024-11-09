Harrison Ford Hulks Out In The Latest Captain America: Brave New World Trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in a holding pattern of late. The once all-powerful franchise that dominated the box office for a decade plus to the delight of comic book fans and disdain of cinephiles started experiencing turbulence in 2021 with the mixed response to "Eternals" before finding the ditch a year ago with "The Marvels." When Jonathan Majors, who'd been cast as Kang (aka the franchise's next Thanos), was convicted of assault and harassment, Marvel Studios was forced to find a new way forward.

The MCU hit a throwing save this summer with "Deadpool & Wolverine," an inherited franchise from what is now known as 20th Century Studios. The film didn't push the overall narrative forward (at least, not as far as we can tell right now), but it made a barge-full of cash and bought them some time as the prepare to take their first step forward post-Majors with "Captain America: Brave New World."

A new trailer has arrived (watch above), and it's clearly trying to capitalize on the political thriller style of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," with Sam Wilson being at odds with President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford stepping in for the late William Hurt). But this isn't just an angry world leader, this is a Hulk, and it's a Hulk that turns read and carries the incredibly grumpy face of Harrison Ford. That's gonna be trouble.