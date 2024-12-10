Every Major Marvel Spoiler Leaked By Spider-Man Star Tom Holland

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is secretive, to say the least. It has to be, considering the sheer number of moving parts it has to deal with. No other live-action franchise has to deal with such an absurd number of interconnecting films, TV shows, plot lines — and of course, actors who keep turning up in multiple projects.

You can probably see which one of these is the biggest problem when it comes to keeping secrets. Even the worst-informed major Marvel actors tend to have more intel about the specific projects they're involved with than anyone outside the MCU sphere. As the faces of the franchise, the stars are constantly in the spotlight and journalists drill them non-stop during press tours. As a result, some may end up accidentally spilling juicy details about upcoming films and shows.

Out of all MCU actors, the most notorious blabbermouth is Tom Holland, who portrays the equally motor-mouthed Spider-Man. Over the years, he's become pretty well-known for his hilarious tendency to drop spoilers and realize his error immediately afterward. In fact, his fame as a walking spoiler is such that it was actually newsworthy when he somehow managed to keep Marvel's big secret about Robert Downey Jr. rejoining the MCU as supervillain Doctor Doom. Let's take a look at the greatest hits of Tom Holland accidentally leaking MCU secrets.