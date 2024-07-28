Robert Downey Jr. Re-Joins The MCU As Supervillain Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom's primary nemeses are the Fantastic Four ("RICHAAAAAARDS!"), but he also has a longstanding rivalry with Iron Man. Both Victor Von Doom and Tony Stark are men clad in armor, after all. In the 2016 comic "Infamous Iron Man" by Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev, a reformed Doom even rebrands as Iron Man to fill in for a comatose Tony.

My initial thought is that Doom was going to be rewritten as a Tony Stark variant, which would have been a terrible choice. He is far too big a personality to be just a variation on the familiar. I'll just present this panel from Hickman's run on "New Avengers" (part of the build-up to his "Secret Wars") which I think sums it up.

Marvel Comics

Before introducing Downey on stage at Hall H, though, the Russo brothers explicitly referred to his character as "Victor Von Doom," not Tony Stark from another universe. So, it sounds like Downey is playing the Doctor Doom. Plus, the "Fantastic Four" cast is confirmed to be appearing in both "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars," so hopefully, Doom's enmity with them (especially Mister Fantastic) will be kept intact.

But that still feels like semantics. This casting alone transforms Doom into a dark mirror of Iron Man. That's not getting into other issues, like Doom's Romani heritage (never acknowledged in the actors chosen to play him) or how he never removes his mask, whereas Downey and Marvel will definitely want the face time.

In my mind, Doom is the greatest Marvel Comics villain, even surpassing Magneto and Thanos. I'm not sure such a risky gambit is the best way to adapt him.

"Avengers: Doomsday" arrives in theaters in May 2026.