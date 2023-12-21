John Boyega Seemingly Has No Interest In Replacing Jonathan Majors As Marvel's New Kang

Actor Jonathan Majors was recently found guilty of harassment and assault in the third degree. As a result, he was fired by Marvel Studios, losing the role of Kang the Conqueror, a supervillain he had already played in 2023's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The conceit of Kang the Conqueror was that he was able to travel between timelines and dimensions, consorting with alternate versions of himself to exercise his wicked schemes, so Majors was poised to play multiple versions of Kang. He also appeared in the TV series "Loki" as Kang alternates, and was presumably going to be the central villain in the planned 2026 crossover film "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." With Majors' verdict and firing, the role of Kang will be recast or merely written out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reportedly, the title of "The Kang Dynasty" has been altered on Marvel's memos to merely be "Avengers 5," presumably until a new storyline can be settled upon. Majors faces at least one year in prison.

Naturally, other high-profile actors have already been asked if they would want to step into the role of Kang. Marvel has recast characters in the past (Colonel "War Machine" Rhodes was played by Terrence Howard in "Iron Man," but replaced by Don Cheadle for multiple sequels), so recasting Kang may not be as dramatic as it looks on the surface.

Fans of actor John Boyega, the star of "Star Wars," "They Cloned Tyrone," and Steve McQueen's "Small Axe" film "Red, White and Blue," have asked the actor if he would be interested in playing Kang. On his Twitter account, Boyega posted a .gif confirming that he was not at all interested.

This is unsurprising, given Boyega's frequent and open rejection of major Hollywood franchises.