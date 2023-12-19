How The Marvel Cinematic Universe Moves Forward Without Jonathan Majors

Think back to the MCU's Infinity Saga and you may recall the road to "Avengers: Endgame" wasn't always smooth. From unflattering responses to films like "Iron Man 2" and "Thor: The Dark World" to the creative clash between Marvel Studios and Edward Norton on the financial misfire that was "The Incredible Hulk" (and the way it gave rise to Marvel Studios' conveyor belt approach to filmmaking, which is also to blame for a lot of its ongoing problems), the House of Ideas has always played things by ear when it comes to what works and what doesn't work in the MCU.

Nevertheless, the Multiverse Saga feels disorganized in a way the Infinity Saga did not. It's partly because audiences are wiser to the MCU's tricks now and can see past the smoke and mirrors to recognize how disorganized things are, but it's also because the franchise has just gotten too big for Marvel Studios' old way of doing things to keep working as they once did. The irony, of course, is that the same disorganization that's caused so much trouble for the MCU this year might also be the thing that makes it easier for the franchise to leave Majors in the review mirror. In fact, the lack of clarity surrounding the Multiverse Saga and what it's building toward makes this the perfect time for Marvel to evolve and chart a different course.

Marvel Studios may be thinking along those very lines, as evidenced by the rumors it could potentially shift away from Kang to focus on a different classic Marvel villain in Doctor Doom. It might not require the studio to soft-reboot its non-Kang plans either, given how disconnected much of what's happened in the Multiverse Saga has been from Kang.