Marvel Exec Victoria Alonso Steps Down – What Does This Mean For Kevin Feige And The MCU?

Trouble might be brewing on Asgard. The news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter, which delivered some shocking Marvel news from multiple sources. Longtime Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso, who is often credited alongside Kevin Feige as one of the studio's key figures, reportedly left the company last week for undisclosed reasons. Alonso had worn many hats throughout Marvel Studios' lifetime, from visual effects supervisor to executive producer, having been promoted to the president of physical and post-production, visual effects, and animation production in 2021. However, only two years later, that position is notably vacant.

Neither Alonso nor Marvel Studios have provided comment on her departure. That being said, it's not hard to see that this key departure, especially from a figure with as long of a tenure as her, does not look good for the company. Many outlets publications, such as the aforementioned Hollywood Reporter and Variety, have consistently named her one of the most powerful female executives in the entertainment industry, but that's not all her legacy stands for. As an openly gay Hispanic woman, she also made headlines in 2022 when she defied her parent company's silence on Florida's Don't Say Gay bill. To deny Alonso's contributions to the Marvel franchise, from its groundbreaking visual techniques to its diverse and exciting casting decisions, would be to deny what made the Marvel Cinematic Universe so great in the first place.