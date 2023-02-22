Ant-Man 3's CGI Suffered Because Black Panther 2 Was Getting More Support

With "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" now in theaters, more people are packing into the cinema to see the long-fabled Quantum Realm. Unfortunately, this storied part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may not exactly be the rich visual landscape many might have hoped for. That's because according to a new report by Vulture, Marvel Studios allegedly forced its post-production effects partners to divert most of their resources away from the VFX-heavy project. For what, you might ask? "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which was recently nominated for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

"In terms of priority, 'Wakanda Forever' was definitely at the top of the list," an anonymous visual effects technician told Vulture. "All the money went to that. All the best resources went to that." This claim was backed up by a similarly-anonymous VFX artist. They said that it felt as if "Quantumania" wasn't considered a priority by Marvel nor the effects house they worked for.

If that didn't make things stressful for the artists working on "Quantumania," the micromanaging and encouragement to do sloppier work certainly did. The technician said that shortcuts were made to cover up unfinished effects in order to meet deadlines, resulting in majorly palpable changes to the film's editing and pace: