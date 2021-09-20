Marvel Studios Vet Victoria Alonso Just Got A Big Promotion – Here's Why That Matters

Marvel Studios has officially promoted Victoria Alonso, a longtime member of the company who has been helping to shape the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind the scenes from the very beginning. Alonso, who has worked with the studio since "Iron Man" back in 2008, will now serve as the president of physical and post-production, visual effects, and animation production. For various reasons, this is a big deal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alonso will work across the studio's entire slate. This includes movies and TV shows. Alonso had previously served as executive vice president of film production. She's now moving up the ladder, closer to the top of the pyramid, atop which sits Kevin Feige, who serves as president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of the company. Speaking of Feige, here's what he had to say about this in a joint statement with Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito:

"Victoria has been an incredible partner and part of our team since the very first Iron Man. She is one of the most dynamic, candid and accessible executives in the industry and we're thrilled that she'll continue to be by our side in this elevated role as we lead Marvel Studios into the future."