Marvel Studios Vet Victoria Alonso Just Got A Big Promotion – Here's Why That Matters
Marvel Studios has officially promoted Victoria Alonso, a longtime member of the company who has been helping to shape the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind the scenes from the very beginning. Alonso, who has worked with the studio since "Iron Man" back in 2008, will now serve as the president of physical and post-production, visual effects, and animation production. For various reasons, this is a big deal.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alonso will work across the studio's entire slate. This includes movies and TV shows. Alonso had previously served as executive vice president of film production. She's now moving up the ladder, closer to the top of the pyramid, atop which sits Kevin Feige, who serves as president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of the company. Speaking of Feige, here's what he had to say about this in a joint statement with Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito:
"Victoria has been an incredible partner and part of our team since the very first Iron Man. She is one of the most dynamic, candid and accessible executives in the industry and we're thrilled that she'll continue to be by our side in this elevated role as we lead Marvel Studios into the future."
A Big Win for Women in Leadership Roles
While Feige is, in many ways, the engine that drives the MCU, Alonso has been there the whole time and has been responsible for no small part of the success the franchise has enjoyed over the last decade and change. The fact that Alonso, who hails from Argentina, is now being promoted to a bigger role in one of the most important studios in all of Hollywood is a big win for women in leadership roles. It is further evidence that Disney is indeed looking to expand its commitment to diversity both in front of and behind the camera.
More Marvel Animation On the Way
As for what Alonso will, specifically, be working on? We heard previously that Marvel was looking to expand further into animation following the release of "What If...?" In a statement, Alonso hinted that is indeed going to be the case. And she will be one of the people responsible for making it happen:
"When Louis first suggested I come to work with the team on Iron Man, I never could have imagined the adventure ahead, and as far as I'm concerned, it has only just begun! We have an absolutely incredible group of people who are bringing their many talents to the exciting slate of films and series we have on the horizon, and I'm especially thrilled about ramping up our studio's animation efforts, which is a personal passion of mine. Look forward to more singing!"
Congrats, Victoria Alonso.