Does The Loki Season 2 Finale Make It Easier To Replace Jonathan Majors As Marvel's Kang?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of "Loki."

For six whole episodes, fans have had to wait with baited breath to see how the Kang-sized shadow at the center of "Loki" season 2 might complicate an already unenviable and possibly untenable situation. Ever since the news first came down that actor Jonathan Majors had been accused of assault, both Marvel Studios and the moviegoing public alike have remained in a state of suspended animation. Obviously, nothing is more important than the safety of the alleged victim and ensuring that nobody in Majors' circles is ever put at risk. (The assault case, which a judge refused to dismiss despite the attempts of Majors' legal team, will move to trial on November 29, 2023.) From a business perspective, however, the choice to gamble practically the entirety of the next phase on the threat of Kang looks worse and worse in retrospect.

But just as it seemed like season 2 would make an even bigger mess of things, awkwardly doubling down on Majors' Kang in a way that would be all but impossible for Marvel to extricate itself from, the ending of the season 2 finale shook things up. Although the villain appears prominently throughout the episode as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) flashes back to the events of the season 1 finale, the ultimate conclusion turns out to be about finding a way to remove Kang from the equation altogether. And as Loki took up his new "throne" at the end of time and lived up to his godlike title by weaving the timeline threads together in a makeshift temporal loom of his own, fans slowly realized the door may be open for a Kang-less future, after all — or, at least, one without Majors' involvement. The following theories explain how.