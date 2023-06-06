Captain America 4 Is Now Captain America: Brave New World

It's a longstanding tradition that Marvel movies remain in flux for the vast majority of production, undergoing tweaks and even major changes right up until the last possible minute — and sometimes, as was the case with 2012's "The Avengers" and the filming of the shawarma-centric post-credits scene, even extending beyond the world premiere of the movie. It's not typically the case that this method applies to the actual title of one of these films, however, which are usually announced years ahead of time and locked down for marketing and branding purposes. But it seems like the next "Captain America" movie is in for a bit of a change.

Previously announced to immense hype at last year's San Diego Comic-Con as "Captain America: New World Order," the Anthony Mackie-starring sequel will now be known under a slightly different — and less controversial — title. Earlier this morning, Marvel announced (via Variety) that the fourth film in this series has now been rebranded "Captain America: Brave New World." This comes after a fair amount of backlash in some corners over the provocative subtitle, which certainly has its roots as a fairly commonplace phrase in both world history and pop culture at large, but has since become co-opted as a dog whistle for insidiously antisemitic rhetoric by right-wing extremists and conspiracy theorists.

Marvel also released a new behind-the-scenes image from the set featuring Mackie and the perpetually-grumpy Harrison Ford actually cracking a smile, which you can see below.