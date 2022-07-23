Captain America: New World Order Gets Official Title & May 2024 Release Date [Comic-Con]

The "Captain America" movie franchise is about to go where it's never gone before. After Chris Evans' Steve Rogers wrapped up his run as the super powered boy scout in "Avengers: Endgame," fans had to wait until the Disney+ series "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" to see the start of Sam Wilson's journey in taking up the legacy of the iconic shield and helmet.

Now that actor Anthony Mackie's status as the next Captain America has been firmly set up, San Diego Comic-Con provided the next best opportunity for Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige to officially announce the next major step in the franchise's upcoming Phase Five. We knew that film would be "Captain America 4," but we didn't know what the actual title would be ... until now.

Arriving in theaters on May 3, 2024, the movie will be called "Captain America: New World Order."