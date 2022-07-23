Captain America: New World Order Gets Official Title & May 2024 Release Date [Comic-Con]
The "Captain America" movie franchise is about to go where it's never gone before. After Chris Evans' Steve Rogers wrapped up his run as the super powered boy scout in "Avengers: Endgame," fans had to wait until the Disney+ series "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" to see the start of Sam Wilson's journey in taking up the legacy of the iconic shield and helmet.
Now that actor Anthony Mackie's status as the next Captain America has been firmly set up, San Diego Comic-Con provided the next best opportunity for Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige to officially announce the next major step in the franchise's upcoming Phase Five. We knew that film would be "Captain America 4," but we didn't know what the actual title would be ... until now.
Arriving in theaters on May 3, 2024, the movie will be called "Captain America: New World Order."
Sam Wilson is Captain America
Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is officially the next Captain America and his next appearance on the big screen will be in the fourth movie in the franchise evocatively titled "New World Order." This will undoubtedly set off all sorts of bells in the minds of countless comic fans, but it also doubles as a clarion call to having an African American accept the mantle of one of the pillars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to this point.
"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" left Sam Wilson on a fascinating point in his journey as a Black man taking on the symbol of the most all-American superhero this side of Superman himself. Thanks to Feige's incredibly well-received announcement, there can be no doubt that the future of Marvel looks much, much more inclusive.
Just announced in Hall H:
Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Azgc0WiVIR
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022
"Captain America: New World Order" will come to theaters on May 3, 2024.