Does Marvel's Loki Season 2 Finale Leave Room For Season 3?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of "Loki."

Burdened with glorious purpose, indeed. The messy, frantic, but constantly entertaining second season of "Loki" came to a thrilling close last night ... and probably not in a way that anyone could've expected. After spending almost an entire season building up the importance of Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) and emphasizing their mission to fix the finicky temporal loom, the finale all but threw those red herrings out the window in favor of a much more character-focused and deeply satisfying conclusion to Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) emotional quest to find meaning. After realizing that he could opt for another way around He Who Remains' false dichotomy from last season's cliffhanger, which suggested that either the timelines remain under the Time Variance Authority's prune-happy control forever or devolve into complete and utter chaos, Loki made the ultimate sacrifice to essentially become the loom himself. And with one final montage of all our main characters at various stages of peace, the series seemed to bring things to a definitive end.

But wait — can that really be it? For a series that felt like the most natural way to tease their grand multiversal plan, would it make any sense not to forge ahead with a third season? And, more to the point, would another timeline-jumping adventure even be worth it, especially after how smoothly the creative team landed this plane and avoided the typical Disney+ problem of a lackluster ending?

Fans are probably bursting with such questions right now, and so are we. Luckily, various "Loki" writers have already gone on the record about plans for what might come next. But now that we've seen the finale for ourselves, perhaps it's worth exploring whether there's even room for a potential season 3.