Don't Worry, Loki Season 2 Won't End On Another Cliffhanger

Cliffhanger endings in TV shows have always been stress-inducing, but they're especially so now that it's common to wait two years or more for the next season. Such was the case for "Loki," the third Marvel Studios series to launch exclusively on Disney+, which aired its season 1 finale back in July 2021 and finally returned for season 2 this month. That's a long time for Loki to wait in limbo, having broken the Sacred Timeline, set a Multiversal War in motion, and found himself in a version of the TVA where statues of He Who Remains are everywhere and no one remembers who Loki is.

"Loki" season 1 director Kate Herron told Variety that the cliffhanger ending wasn't originally part of the plan, saying the show had originally been approached as a miniseries. "As we got deeper into production, everyone was very happy, and obviously there's so much to explore with Loki," she explained. "It felt like we should continue the story. So I think the cliffhanger ending came in later in the process."

Whether or not there'll be a third season of "Loki" is less certain, and likely to be determined by how viewership shakes out over the rest of the current season. But in a recent interview with Deadline, executive producer Kevin Wright contradicted Herron's account somewhat, saying, "We always conceived of seasons 1 and 2 as a whole. That these are two chapters of the same book, and that season 2 is finishing that book." And because it's the final chapter of the book, the ending of "Loki" season 2 is designed to wrap the story up in a satisfying way: "I will say that it's not a cliffhanger."