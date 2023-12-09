Marvel Instituted An MCU-Wide Rule After Working With Edward Norton

It was well known even before "MCU" hit bookstore shelves that Edward Norton wanted a great amount of control over "The Incredible Hulk" — /Film chronicled the behind-the-scenes drama back in 2008. As Norton would tell CinemaBlend in 2019, he saw the character as a "Promethean myth" and wanted to make a trilogy in the vein of "The Dark Knight."

"MCU" details Norton's demands. For instance, he rewrote credited writer Zak Penn's script (though the book suggests this was more of a new coat of paint than an overhaul, if only because the action beats were locked in). He also wanted to play both Banner and the Hulk for a more complete performance (even if he ultimately "wasn't really engaged" in the motion-capture process, per stuntman Terry Notary). The book likewise describes director Louis Leterrier as having been deferential to Norton on set. Marvel was initially happy to give Norton the reins but found themselves underwhelmed by his "ponderous" 135-minute cut.

So, over Norton's "loud" objections (especially since he'd been upfront about how much control he'd wanted and Marvel had initially promised him it) the movie was cut into a 112-minute action flick. Leterrier was included in the final cut by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, but Norton was not. Reportedly, Feige still holds a grudge for Norton's conduct; he and "Avengers" director Joss Whedon are the only MCU alums on Feige's "do not call" list.

How does Norton remember the experience? During a Comedy Central roast of Bruce Willis, he said: "I thought we should try to make one Marvel movie that was as good as the worst Chris Nolan movie, but what the hell was I thinking?"