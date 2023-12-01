Bob Iger's 'Supervision' Comment About The Marvels Crossed A Line

For years, Bob Iger has been seen as one of the most level-headed and respected studio chiefs in Hollywood. The two-time Walt Disney Company CEO has been widely praised for his shrewd deal-making (this was the man who orchestrated the acquisition of marquee brands like Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Marvel), and he also had a reputation as an executive who actually respected the creative community. But lately, it feels like Iger has started to slip in some pretty big ways.

Iger became a temporary villain of this year's WGA strike when he said the writers were being "not realistic" about their needs, and called them "disruptive" for striking. And yesterday, Iger made another gaffe when he appeared at the New York Times' DealBook Summit and made an extremely condescending remark toward Nia DaCosta, who directed "The Marvels" for Marvel Studios.

"'The Marvels' was shot during Covid," Iger said. "There wasn't as much supervision on the set, so to speak, where we have executives there really looking over what's being done day after day after day."

The implication in that statement is that Nia DaCosta is akin to a child who needs adults in the room around to keep her from making too much of a mess. That "supervision" comment sounds like something former Disney CEO Bob Chapek would have said — the guy who fanned the flames of a Scarlett Johansson lawsuit against the company over its handling of "Black Widow" instead of dealing with it internally, behind closed doors. It was expected that the ugliest corners of the internet would go after Nia DaCosta, but to see Iger, a man held up as being one of the best execs in entertainment, essentially throw her under the bus? That's just unprofessional. Would he have said this about a white guy?