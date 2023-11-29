The Black Phone 2 Bringing Back Ethan Hawke, Despite The Events Of The Black Phone

Somehow, The Grabber returned. Ever since the moment "The Black Phone" landed in theaters and promptly became the latest in a long line of excellent horror movies to overperform at the box office, a sequel to director Scott Derrickson and frequent writing partner C. Robert Cargill's smash hit has felt like a fait accompli. After quite a lot of speculation and even a major public reversal on Derrickson's part, those rumors finally became a reality earlier this year when it was officially confirmed that "The Black Phone 2" was in the works. At the time, it seemed like any potential follow-up would have to adjust the scope of its story, either to focus on surviving characters like Mason Thames' young Finney Blake and his sister Gwen (played by Madeleine McGraw), new protagonists altogether, or (dare I say it) Ethan Hawke's sinister kidnapper and murderer known as The Grabber for some sort of prequel/origin tale.

Today's news has answered some questions about the plot of this sequel while inviting a whole lot more.

According to Deadline, deals have been reached to bring back much of the original cast of the first "Black Phone." That includes Thames, McGraw, Jeremy Davies as their deadbeat dad Terrence, and even Miguel Mora as Robin, one of Finney's friends who was abducted and killed. Oh, and there's also the small matter of Hawke himself, who will indeed reprise his role as the main villain ... despite the fact that, you know, he had his neck snapped in decisive fashion by the end of the original movie. But when has a silly little thing like that ever stopped anyone in this business from coming back for more, eh?