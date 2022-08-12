The Black Phone Director Scott Derrickson Has Changed His Take On A Possible Sequel [Exclusive]

The hype for director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill's horror film "The Black Phone" had been steadily mounting ever since the film first made its buzzy debut during 2021's Fantastic Fest. Subsequently delayed (likely due to Covid case numbers on the rise at the time) to a prime summer slot, the modestly budgeted flick quickly turned into one of the year's most crowd-pleasing experiences and one of the best box office stories in quite some time. Naturally, such breakthrough success led to conversations among fans about a possible sequel, even though (look away if you haven't watched it yet!) Ethan Hawke's villainous Grabber is now dead and gone thanks to the ingenuity of the captive Finney (Mason Thames) and his (possibly clairvoyant?) sister Gwen (a scene-stealing Madeleine McGraw).

At the time, Derrickson seemed open to the possibility of continuing the story and even mentioned an idea pitched by author of the original novel, Joe Hill:

"Joe Hill pitched me a wonderful idea for a sequel to 'Black Phone' that, if this movie does well, I'm gonna do it. He's got a great idea, I really liked it. Joe's very protective and personal about his material, but he came to me with the idea and I was like, 'That's how you do a sequel to 'Black Phone.' That's terrific.'"

Now that there are concrete box office numbers to back up the film's success, we had no choice but to follow up with Derrickson himself in a recent interview with /Film that will be published shortly. According to the director, the positive reaction of audiences worldwide actually ended up changing those plans and motivated Derrickson to pursue "a different take" ... should it even happen at all, of course. Read on for all the details!