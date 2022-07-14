Could We Ever See The Black Phone 2?

Derrickson talked to Comicbook.com about Joe Hill's sequel story ideas:

"Joe Hill pitched me a wonderful idea for a sequel to Black Phone that, if this movie does well, I'm gonna do it. He's got a great idea, I really liked it. Joe's very protective and personal about his material, but he came to me with the idea and I was like, 'That's how you do a sequel to Black Phone. That's terrific.'"

It's important to note that Derrickson made these comments before "The Black Phone" was released in theaters and before his newfound hesitancy in his quote to The Wrap.

As of now, Derrickson sees potential in a sequel to "The Black Phone" but isn't ready to dive inheadfirst and start production on it. There's a new idea from author Joe Hill that Derrickson was quick to praise, but for now, anything regarding a "Black Phone" sequel is still up in the air.

A big part of why "The Black Phone" is so successful is how organically Derrickson and Cargill approached and conceived the film following their departure from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Anything forced would be a bad idea. For now all we can do is trust Scott Derrickson's creative process and see where it takes them, whether it be "The Black Phone 2" or some other endeavor in horror.