The Black Phone Writer C. Robert Cargill Has Heard All The Bad Notes [Interview]

You've told me this casually, but I'd love to get it all on the record. I want to hear the Scott Derrickson/Cargill origin story and how the partnership came to be.

So how the partnership came to be was I was a film critic at a number of places, but most notably Ain't It Cool News. When I got in, it was the Rolling Stone of the Internet. Everyone wanted to be on the front page of Ain't It Cool News. And so I'm a 25-year-old video store clerk going to sets, meeting celebrities. People know who I am. And you know, then I go back home to this very normal, down-to-earth life where nobody at my job believes any of the stories I'm telling. They're just like, "You did not have a beer with Vin Diesel this weekend, shut up." And it's like, "No, I had three." Like, "Come on, man. What?" But anyhow, so I developed a number of fans over the years and one of those fans was Scott Derrickson, and he really enjoyed my reviews — specifically he enjoyed the reviews where I was positive about a movie that everyone else was flagging.

And whenever I did that, he would go and he'd be like, "All right, I got to watch it." And then he would love the movie and he would see it the way I did. And the first movie he wrote to me on was William Friedkin's "Bug." And he wrote me this nice letter about how he wasn't going to see it because everyone was bagging on it. And then I wrote the review I did. And he is like, "Well, I got to check it out." And he goes, "I loved it. I absolutely loved it. I'm always going to trust your reviews from here on out." And so he would write me letters every once in a while. And we became friends and he ended up inviting me to "The Day The Earth Stood Still" screening and set up a dinner where we ate at the London Restaurant in New York, owned by and the cook in the restaurant that night, the night we met, Chef Gordon Ramsey was cooking. So we had an amazing dinner and drinks and we stayed in touch.

And you know, I was invited out to Las Vegas by some friends. They were like, "We can't afford to do Vegas alone, but we can split a hotel room." And me and [my wife, Jess] had never been, so we're like, "F*** it, let's go." And I was tweeting about it. And Scott was in Vegas at the same time. And he says, "Holy s***, I'm in Vegas. I'm at a card tournament. We should get together and have drinks." I said, "Great." And so we got together for drinks and he pitched to me ... he said, "Can I get your professional opinion on something? I've got these two producers, they're bringing me this new model where they'll give me a million dollars if I bring them a good idea, and I get final cut. So let me bounce this idea off you."

And he pitched this idea to me and I gave him my notes and I said, "I've had this horror movie rattling around my head for a few years. Can I pitch to you?" And he goes, "All right, everyone pitches me once. Here's your one time: Pitch me." And I pitched him "Sinister." And at the end of the pitch, he said, "Holy f***, I want to make that movie." He goes, "I know exactly who wants this movie. This is the movie these guys are looking for. I want you to go home, write a three to five page treatment, register it with the WGA, send it to me and I'll take it out on the road to these producers." I said, "That's great." And Jess was really happy and she's like, "Oh my God, this director's taking [you] seriously." I'm like, "Yeah, great." Up until then, [I'd] had a string of things that never came together. Things that were always right there and just never, never got off the ground. And Jess used to joke that I was cursed and she always believed that I would be successful. But the universe kept telling me no, like you were talking about earlier. The universe finds a way to s*** on you if you're a writer.

The next day, I fly home. I'm completely, just barely conscious. The phone rings 20 minutes after I'm in bed. And Jess comes in and goes, "It's Scott." And I was like, "All right, I'll take it." And he goes, "Hey man, I'm sure you're probably in Vegas, but I just wanted to remind you, write a three to five page treatment, register it with WGA and then I'll take it out."

And I'm like, "All right, this motherf*****'s serious." I slept for 10 hours straight, woke up, wrote a five page treatment, registered it with the WGA. A week and a half later, I had back to back meetings with Roy Lee and Jason Blum. And they both want this movie and they both wanted Scott to direct it. And they had a bidding war over it. And Jason won and Jason believed in it so much that he was like, "Look, this idea's so good. Someone else is going to have it in six months. We're going to put it on rails and get it made." And that was at the end of January. Me and Scott had a script in mid-March and we were shooting in September.

Wow.

And so it just came together super quickly. And Scott had asked me, "Hey, normally I'd just option this idea from you, but I just lost my writing partner. Would you write this with me? And we'll see how this goes." And two weeks into writing, Scott's like, "I've never had an experience like this. Will you just be my writing partner?"

And I was like, "Well, yeah." And so then it was me and Scott Derrickson against the world. And we worked on a bunch of projects. "Sinister" was made for $3 million and made 90 million worldwide. And from there, people wanted to work with us and we'd been working our way up through the ranks until we got a Marvel film and now we've got our new movie and our own production company, and we've got a dozen different things in the works. And I was literally just the best man at his wedding. We have just become best friends. And it's a wonderful, wonderful partnership.