The Black Phone 2 Is Officially Happening, Will Haunt Theaters In 2025

One of last year's biggest horror hits is officially getting a sequel. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have announced a release date for "The Black Phone 2," which is now due to arrive in summer 2025. Very few details have been revealed beyond the release date, but that's enough to confirm that a follow-up to director Scott Derrickson's adaptation of Joe Hill's short story of the same name is on the way. Mark your calendars for June 27, 2025.

Plot details have not been released as of yet. It's also unclear if Derrickson will return to the director's chair, or if a new filmmaker will be brought in to helm the sequel. It's also not specified whether writer C. Robert Cargill will return to pen the screenplay or not. Derrickson and Cargill are close collaborators, dating back to 2012's "Sinister," so if one comes along, it's likely both will. There's also the possibility that they could return as producers while someone else occupies the director's chair. For now, Cargill is at least teasing some (fake) sequel titles:

— C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) October 27, 2023

As for returning cast members, that remains to be seen. Ethan Hawke played The Grabber, though his return seems unlikely given what transpired in the first film. Mason Thames and/or Madeleine McGraw seem far more likely. It's also possible that the studio could move on with an entirely different cast. Right now, anything would be pure speculation.