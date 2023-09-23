V/H/S/85 Review: The Horror Series Goes Retro With Ambitious, Gory Results [Fantastic Fest 2023]

The most exciting thing about the "V/H/S" films is that, six entries in, the found footage horror anthology series still has the capacity to truly surprise. Less of a cohesive universe and more of a sandbox for various directors to throw their wildest, silliest, gnarliest, and scariest ideas at the wall to see what sticks, the franchise has proven consistent in its inconsistency. An entry that is chock-full of bangers from filmmakers firing on all cylinders will be followed by a film where a few too many segments feels a bit half-assed — the dip in quality from the largely stellar "V/H/S/94" to the largely undercooked "V/H/S/99" comes to mind.

But as long-suffering horror fans know, there's a joy in watching a long-running series bounce back. And "V/H/S/85" is one of the franchise's strongest bouncebacks yet: there's not a single bad segment to be found, and each story feels fueled by ambition, serving as a showcase for bona fide craft from a director actually trying to do something fresh with epistolary horror. The best "V/H/S" movies can't help but feel like friendly competitions where a collective of filmmakers try to outdo each other, and whether by accident or design, that lends "V/H/S/85" a real "series of dares escalating across 90-odd gruesome minutes" vibe.

Even in its weakest moments, you can't call any of these segments phoned-in. Everyone showed up. Everyone brought the goods.