Thanksgiving 2 Is Happening With Eli Roth Coming Back For Seconds
John Carver will kill again! Director Eli Roth has confirmed that his recent slasher hit "Thanksgiving" is indeed getting a sequel. Sony Pictures went ahead and made it official, with the follow-up expected to hit theaters sometime in 2025. Roth took to Instagram to personally share the news with his fans in a brief video, expressing his gratitude to everyone who made the first film a success.
Plot details remain under wraps, but (and not to spoil anything) the ending of the first film was just ambiguous enough to leave the door open for a follow-up. No word yet on who, if any, of the cast members from the first film will return for "Thanksgiving 2." Roth also said in the video that the sequel will arrive in 2025 "probably around Thanksgiving," although a firm release date has not yet been set. Roth, speaking further, had this to say about the sequel:
"I got the call this morning from Sony. We're doing a sequel! We're going back for seconds. 'Thanksgiving 2' is a go. Jeff Rendell and I are going to start writing it. We're going to take a year off so we can really, really write a good script. We want to outdo ourselves — make it better than the first one."
While the film is still relatively early on in its box office run, "Thanksgiving" has been a big hit thus far. It has earned just over $30 million worldwide against a budget in the $15 million range. It was also met with very favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike (read our review here). That was enough to give Sony the confidence to turn this into a new franchise.
A new horror franchise 16 years in the making
The first film takes place after a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy. A mysterious killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts, picking off residents one by one. What begins as random revenge killings soon appears to be part of a larger, evil plan. The cast includes Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon.
This is a movie that has been a long time coming. It traces its roots back to one of the fake trailers that was attached to Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's 2007 double feature "Grindhouse." The movie itself was a financial disappointment, but several of the fake trailers, such as "Hobo With a Shotgun," have since been turned into feature films. 16 years later, Roth has himself a new franchise. The filmmaker's other credits include "Hostel" and the 2018 "Death Wish" remake.
Roth also currently has the big-budget video game adaptation "Borderlands" on the way. The film finished shooting some time ago, with Tim Miller ("Deadpool") stepping in to oversee the reshoots that were needed. Presumably, Roth will work to get that film across the finish line before settling in behind the camera for his newly-announced squeal.
Look for "Thanksgiving 2" in theaters sometime in 2025.