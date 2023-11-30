Thanksgiving 2 Is Happening With Eli Roth Coming Back For Seconds

John Carver will kill again! Director Eli Roth has confirmed that his recent slasher hit "Thanksgiving" is indeed getting a sequel. Sony Pictures went ahead and made it official, with the follow-up expected to hit theaters sometime in 2025. Roth took to Instagram to personally share the news with his fans in a brief video, expressing his gratitude to everyone who made the first film a success.

Plot details remain under wraps, but (and not to spoil anything) the ending of the first film was just ambiguous enough to leave the door open for a follow-up. No word yet on who, if any, of the cast members from the first film will return for "Thanksgiving 2." Roth also said in the video that the sequel will arrive in 2025 "probably around Thanksgiving," although a firm release date has not yet been set. Roth, speaking further, had this to say about the sequel:

"I got the call this morning from Sony. We're doing a sequel! We're going back for seconds. 'Thanksgiving 2' is a go. Jeff Rendell and I are going to start writing it. We're going to take a year off so we can really, really write a good script. We want to outdo ourselves — make it better than the first one."

While the film is still relatively early on in its box office run, "Thanksgiving" has been a big hit thus far. It has earned just over $30 million worldwide against a budget in the $15 million range. It was also met with very favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike (read our review here). That was enough to give Sony the confidence to turn this into a new franchise.