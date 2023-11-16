Thanksgiving Ending Explained: To Be Or Not Turkey

The director and screenwriter of "Thanksgiving" — Eli Roth and Jeff Rendell, respectively — have been very vocal about the fact that Thanksgiving seems to be a holiday with vast untapped potential as fodder for horror films, slasher movies in particular. After all, Halloween and Christmas are well-trodden as body count fare and even lesser holidays like Independence Day have their memorable slashers. Poor Turkey Day has only one; though "Blood Rage" is a pretty fantastic little indie that everyone should make a part of their yearly traditions, it uses Thanksgiving as a side dish rather than the main course.

So, Roth and Rendell were determined to fill this void themselves, and 2007's "Grindhouse" project by Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino gave them just the opportunity they needed. Adding a few days onto the "Hostel Part II" shoot, Roth shot a faux trailer for "Thanksgiving" in the Grindhouse manner, making it look like a vintage early '80s slice of sleaze. When given the chance to make a feature-length version of the concept, he didn't merely want to expand the trailer and chose instead to treat "Thanksgiving" the film as if it were a reboot of a film from the classic slasher era.

As such, "Thanksgiving" is a slasher movie that is saturated in the culture of the holiday while being distinctly set in the modern day. That said, it pays knowing homage to various horror films from "Halloween" to "Scream," and pokes at the underlying meaning of the holiday: be grateful for what you have, and don't abuse your privilege. Or else.