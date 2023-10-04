Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Trailer Finally Gives Turkey Day A Slasher To Call Its Own

While the general horror fan opinion has waxed and waned on Eli Roth over the years, this material finds him firmly back in his element. Of course the filmmaker behind "Hostel" would feel right at home making a gory, sleazy slasher tale where a masked killer hacks his way through unsuspecting victims. He may have stepped away from the horror genre to make the video game adaptation "Borderlands" (a film that remains unreleased for, uh, reasons), but Roth was always going to return to movies like this. One gets the impression he can't fully escape, nor does he want to.

And while "Thanksgiving" is conceptually in debt to films like "Halloween" and "New Year's Evil," slashers that transform a widely celebrated holiday into a day of terror, it's also that rare thing you see in a wide release movie these days: a wholly original concept. Sure, it's technically based on that original fake trailer, but there's no actual history here. No expectations. No information to prepare us for what to expect for these characters and the killer. This is a wholly original slasher film, and an attempt to kickstart something new. And you've got to respect that.

"Thanksgiving" will carve its way into theaters on November 17, 2023.