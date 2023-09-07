Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Trailer Turns The Fake Grindhouse Trailer Into A Real Movie
For an experiment that fell flat on its face at the box office, "Grindhouse" has left a remarkably large cultural footprint. Not only has Quentin Tarantino's half of his and Robert Rodriguez's 2007 double-feature, "Death Proof," gained greater appreciation, but also several of the fake trailers included in screenings of the duo's exploitation genre love letter have since taken on a life of their very own. Rodriguez's "Machete" trailer has birthed not one but two films, while the "Hobo with a Shotgun" trailer (a fan-made promo that mostly screened with "Grindhouse" in Canada) similarly gave rise to an actual film titled *checks notes* "Hobo with a Shotgun."
After more than 15 years of promising (or threatening, you pick) to turn his own "Grindhouse" faux promo, "Thanksgiving," into the real deal, writer/director Eli Roth has finally gone and done just that. The original trailer, for those unfamiliar, centers on a serial killer who hunts down the members of a small town over the Thanksgiving frame. What ensues is one of the most violent iterations of the holiday this side of that time when Wednesday Addams hijacked her summer camp's Thanksgiving play in "Addams Family Values" (and one that's only slightly less faithful to the dark truth behind the U.S.' Turkey Day than Wednesday coyly smiling as she prepares to light her nemesis on fire).
Don't take my word for it; watch the "Thanksgiving" trailer for yourself below.
The turkeys come home to roost in the Thanksgiving trailer
Eli Roth sure has had a career, hasn't he folks? After years of churning out exploitative horror throwbacks that are, almost impressively, often more insensitive than the films they're either homaging ("The Green Inferno") or straight-up re-imagining ("Knock Knock," "Death Wish"), the "Cabin Fever" and "Hostel" filmmaker suddenly swerved hard-left into family-friendly territory with the not-at-all-bad "The House with a Clock in Its Walls." With his big-screen take on the "Borderlands" video games at long last scheduled to premiere in 2024 (the early signs are not encouraging, I'm sorry to report), "Thanksgiving" will see Roth getting back to what he's best known for: killing people in elaborate, grotesque ways onscreen.
Roth is directing "Thanksgiving" from a script he co-penned with Jeff Rendell (who also wrote the original trailer). TikTok sensation Addison Rae and Patrick "Don't Call Me McDreamy" Dempsey are starring in the film, with Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Milo Manheim, and Gina Gershon among those rounding out the cast. Honestly, if Roth can somehow find a way to match or even top the original trailer (wherein a cheerleader gets murdered by performing the world's most painful aerial splits), then I can't imagine anyone and everyone looking forward to this gonzo slasher will come away feeling like they didn't get their money's worth. Enjoy, sickos!
"Thanksgiving" attacks theaters on November 17, 2023.