Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Trailer Turns The Fake Grindhouse Trailer Into A Real Movie

For an experiment that fell flat on its face at the box office, "Grindhouse" has left a remarkably large cultural footprint. Not only has Quentin Tarantino's half of his and Robert Rodriguez's 2007 double-feature, "Death Proof," gained greater appreciation, but also several of the fake trailers included in screenings of the duo's exploitation genre love letter have since taken on a life of their very own. Rodriguez's "Machete" trailer has birthed not one but two films, while the "Hobo with a Shotgun" trailer (a fan-made promo that mostly screened with "Grindhouse" in Canada) similarly gave rise to an actual film titled *checks notes* "Hobo with a Shotgun."

After more than 15 years of promising (or threatening, you pick) to turn his own "Grindhouse" faux promo, "Thanksgiving," into the real deal, writer/director Eli Roth has finally gone and done just that. The original trailer, for those unfamiliar, centers on a serial killer who hunts down the members of a small town over the Thanksgiving frame. What ensues is one of the most violent iterations of the holiday this side of that time when Wednesday Addams hijacked her summer camp's Thanksgiving play in "Addams Family Values" (and one that's only slightly less faithful to the dark truth behind the U.S.' Turkey Day than Wednesday coyly smiling as she prepares to light her nemesis on fire).

Don't take my word for it; watch the "Thanksgiving" trailer for yourself below.