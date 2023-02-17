Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Is Becoming A Real Movie, Patrick Dempsey In Talks To Star

You'd think Halloween would be the holiday that the lion's share of holiday-themed horror movies would center around. But that would have to be Christmas, which has inspired the likes of classics such as "Black Christmas," "Silent Night, Deadly Night," "Gremlins," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," the incredible "Tales From The Crypt" segment "And All Through The House," and so many more.

Maybe it's because Christmas is supposed to represent the pinnacle of goodness and charity that mucking it all up with blood, guts, and terror is just too perverse to resist. But of all the other holidays on the calendar, Thanksgiving gets my vote for the most untapped potential, horror-wise. Pilgrims? Unseasoned food? Family coming to my house? Wake me up when the nightmare is over.

While there has been a solid assortment of Thanksgiving-themed shockers over the years, from "Kristy" to "Séance" to the delightfully campy "Into The Dark" film "Pilgrim," there's still something left to be desired. Much like the feeling that Thanksgiving dinner inspires. Well, hats off to Eli Roth, because he's set to give the Thanksgiving horror problem his college try.

According to Deadline, Roth is planning to bring the fake trailer he made for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's "Grindhouse" to full, dazzling life as a feature film. And scream king Patrick Dempsey, of "The Stuff" and "Scream 3" fame (okay, you probably know him from "Grey's Anatomy") is in talks to star.