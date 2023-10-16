Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Is A Modern Remake Of A Lost Horror Movie That Never Existed

It's been 16 years since "Grindhouse" was released and it's still one of the most fascinating genre movies to ever hit theater screens. Not so much in terms of quality (the movie has its die-hard fans and exasperated critics still to this day), but in just how influential it was, especially for a movie that bombed so spectacularly at the box office.

To brush you up on the movie, it was Robert Rodriguez hot off of "Sin City" and Quentin Tarantino joining forces to pay homage to a particular favorite period of genre filmmaking: the "Grindhouse Era." That's where really gory, sleazy, typically super low-budget horror movies had their place to shine in rundown theaters. It was an era of little to no executive oversight, so anything went in these hyper-violent movies.

In terms of influence, there have been multiple horror movies trying to capture that throwback "grindhouse" aesthetic, usually to even less success than "Grindhouse" itself, but the movie did spawn a few offshoot films. Tarantino didn't go back, but Rodriguez took one of the fake trailers for a Mexican action movie called "Machete" and made two full-on feature films out of it. "Hobo With A Shotgun" was another spinoff, although an indirect one. Jason Eisener submitted the trailer as part of a competition and Rodriguez chose it as the winner, which meant it was added to the fake trailer roster in select theaters. That spawned its own movie with Rutger Hauer as the title character.

Nearly two decades later and we're still seeing the effects of "Grindhouse" as Eli Roth has finally turned back to "Thanksgiving," the feature version of which hits theaters November 17, 2023.