Eli Roth Wanted To Evolve Beyond Edgelord Horror With Thanksgiving

Filmmaker Eli Roth exploded onto the horror scene in 2002 with the ultra-gory, deliberately shocking virus movie "Cabin Fever," a film so goopy and gross, it all but assured Roth a place in the contemporary horror canon of rising filmmakers. His snarky, shock-for-shock's-sake fratboy mentality fit perfectly in with the "extreme" edgelord attitudes of the early '00s. Indeed, some might say that it was Roth's films that helped define the era's impish, adolescent propensity toward provocation. The director certainly cemented his legacy as one of the key figures in the post-9/11 "torture porn" subgenre with his two "Hostel" movies in 2005 and 2007. He pushed his legacy further in 2013 with the release of "The Green Inferno," an homage to extreme 1980s Italian cannibal movies like "Cannibal Holocaust." Roth was a "bad boy."

In 2007, Roth made a jokey trailer for a fake slasher movie called "Thanksgiving," a trailer included in the Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino double feature "Grindhouse." The fake trailer was clearly a sendup of early-'80s "Halloween" knockoffs and featured silly, exploitative, ultra-violent murders with a Thanksgiving theme. Fast-forward to 2023, and Roth has made "Thanksgiving" into a real feature film, due in theaters on November 17.

But, it seems that Roth didn't want to make the real "Thanksgiving" to be as trashy as his 2007 fake preview made it look. At least, he wanted it to be trashy in a new, updated way. What was shocking in 2007 won't read the same in 2023. The filmmaker, now 51, wanted "Thanksgiving" to invent new ways to appall audiences. He said as much in an interview printed in the latest issue of Total Film Magazine.