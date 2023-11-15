Thanksgiving Review: Eli Roth's Throwback Slasher Is A Bloody Feast For Horror Fans

For director Eli Roth, "Thanksgiving" has been a movie over 16 years in the making. Originally meant as an in-joke, the horror movie's origins are as humble as it gets: a fake trailer for a hypothetical, extremely low-budget, and uber-violent slasher that bridged the two films featured in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's experimental double feature "Grindhouse" back in 2007. This concept could've easily remained a fun, if inconsequential footnote in a long-gone era of B-movie sleaze. Instead, the film now joins fellow fake trailers "Machete" and "Hobo With A Shotgun" as "Grindhouse" spin-offs (of a sort) that have since gone from parody to reality.

The miracle of it all, of course, is that most would've expected an oddity like "Thanksgiving" to settle for little more than empty pastiche, impotently aping the '80s slashers Roth so blatantly tried to evoke in his early directing efforts. Those who've watched the original "short" will certainly recognize the bones of a shared skeleton, from a (thankfully tamped-down) trampoline sequence involving a cheerleader to the basic premise of a Thanksgiving-themed serial killer terrorizing a small town. Channeling the tone and spirit of obvious inspirations like "Black Christmas" or "Halloween" the way it does would've been enough for some, sure, but that hardly does justice to the magic trick that Roth pulls off.

To their immense credit, Roth and co-writer Jeff Rendell have crafted something special here. It's far from a perfect movie, but it's not trying to be, either. In fact, that would probably defeat the entire purpose. This is precisely the kind of throwback to messy, grime-filled horror filmmaking that refuses to wash off, that leaves a stubborn hint of dirt underneath the fingernails for days to come. More than anything else, "Thanksgiving" is a gnarly, entertaining, and gleefully over-the-top fright fest — one that demands to be enjoyed in rowdy midnight screenings at repertory theaters for years to come.