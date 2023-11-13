Don't Feed The Trolls, And Don't Blame The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta For The Film's Box Office

What a difference five years can make. This time back in 2018, Marvel Studios was on a red hot streak and was gearing up for the release of "Captain Marvel," another sure-to-be box office gem to add to its figurative Infinity Gauntlet. It's easy to forget just how much awful people on the internet had it out for the House of Ideas' first solo woman-led Marvel Cinematic Universe film, especially when star Brie Larson dared to use her platform to highlight the staggering lack of inclusivity among the ranks of the press. But despite the chorus of clowns online chanting "Go woke, go broke," the film handily became a member of the coveted billion-dollar club.

("Captain Marvel" isn't even that "woke," for the record, though that's another discussion.)

Now, the "Captain Marvel" sequel, "The Marvels" (which is also a sequel to the Disney+ shows "WandaVision," "Ms. Marvel," and "Secret Invasion"), has set a new franchise low for MCU box office domestic opening weekends. Coupled with the film's middling reviews (in his own review for /Film, Jeremy Mathai wrote that despite Iman Vellani's winsome turn as Kamala Khan, the movie is "little more than another mediocre, easily-forgotten effort in a never-ending stream of products"), it caps off a disappointing year for Marvel Studios — one that has seen multiple titles flop and several bombshell reports detailing the company's behind-the-scenes problems.

Of course, the same crappy people who trolled "Captain Marvel" have been predictably quick to lay the blame for its sequel's box office on "The Marvels" co-writer and director Nia DaCosta, the first Black woman to helm an MCU movie. However, regardless of how you personally feel about her film, throwing DaCosta under the bus is racist, sexist, and, yes, objectively inaccurate.