The Marvels Underwent Four Weeks Of Reshoots, But Was It Enough?

Today, Variety published a feature about the ongoing troubles behind the scenes at Marvel Studios, and in addition to several major revelations about the issues involved with its new "Blade" film, potentially replacing Jonathan Majors' Kang with Doctor Doom, and even maybe reuniting the original Avengers squad, it reveals there have been four weeks of reshoots on this month's theatrical release, "The Marvels."

Variety says "The Marvels" reshoots were to "bring coherence to a tangled storyline." Tweaking things up to the last minute has always been the Marvel way (the studio famously added its post-credits scene to "The Avengers" after the film's world premiere), but four weeks of additional photography is longer than usual — even for a Marvel film.

For years before Marvel Studios came along, if a movie underwent reshoots, the perception in the fan community (fair or not) was that the film in question must be in deep trouble, and getting the crew and actors back together for additional photography was a desperate attempt to save the film. Marvel head Kevin Feige almost singlehandedly changed this perception by incorporating two weeks of reshoots into every Marvel Studios production. "We always build in two weeks because the hardest thing about the additional photography is the actors' schedules, wrangling the actors," Feige said in 2014. "So we just build it in. We've done some movies that have three days of reshoots, some that have fifteen days, twenty days if not more. Sometimes we know what we need by that point and sometimes we're wrangling them anyway."