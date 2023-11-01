Marvel Considering Reuniting The Original Avengers Team (Yes, Even The Dead Ones)

It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn't been quite as dominant over the past couple of years as it was in the lead-up to 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Back then, the Marvel machine felt truly unstoppable. Now, in no small part thanks to the deluge of shows on Disney+ and movies like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" that were met with a lukewarm response, the empire is beginning to crack. But the house that Kevin Feige built is very aware of the issues at hand and they are actively looking to course correct. It turns out part of that correction may involve bringing back the original Avengers team.

A new report from Variety details the behind-the-scenes goings on at Marvel Studio to address the current issues. One of the most eye-catching parts of the report suggests that an upcoming "Avengers" movie could reunite some of the original stars that helped to make the MCU what it is — or perhaps was. "There have been talks to bring back the original gang for an 'Avengers' movie," the report states. And yes, this potential plan would include bringing back the likes of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, even though they both died in "Endgame."

The report doesn't detail who, specifically, the "original gang" would include. One assumes it would mean the team from 2012's "The Avengers," which was the first major crossover event in the MCU. This would mean bringing back Chris Evans as Captain America, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk alongside RDJ and Johansson. This would be more than a little complicated, though not impossible. For what it's worth, we've got two "Avengers" movies currently on the calendar with "The Kang Dynasty" and "Secret Wars" due to arrive in 2026 and 2027, respectively.