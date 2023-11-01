Marvel Considering Reuniting The Original Avengers Team (Yes, Even The Dead Ones)
It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn't been quite as dominant over the past couple of years as it was in the lead-up to 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Back then, the Marvel machine felt truly unstoppable. Now, in no small part thanks to the deluge of shows on Disney+ and movies like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" that were met with a lukewarm response, the empire is beginning to crack. But the house that Kevin Feige built is very aware of the issues at hand and they are actively looking to course correct. It turns out part of that correction may involve bringing back the original Avengers team.
A new report from Variety details the behind-the-scenes goings on at Marvel Studio to address the current issues. One of the most eye-catching parts of the report suggests that an upcoming "Avengers" movie could reunite some of the original stars that helped to make the MCU what it is — or perhaps was. "There have been talks to bring back the original gang for an 'Avengers' movie," the report states. And yes, this potential plan would include bringing back the likes of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, even though they both died in "Endgame."
The report doesn't detail who, specifically, the "original gang" would include. One assumes it would mean the team from 2012's "The Avengers," which was the first major crossover event in the MCU. This would mean bringing back Chris Evans as Captain America, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk alongside RDJ and Johansson. This would be more than a little complicated, though not impossible. For what it's worth, we've got two "Avengers" movies currently on the calendar with "The Kang Dynasty" and "Secret Wars" due to arrive in 2026 and 2027, respectively.
'How desperate are you?'
Ruffalo has remained active as Hulk, having appeared in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." When last we saw Renner, he was leading "Hawkeye" on Disney+. Both of those characters are very much alive. Evans, meanwhile, was last seen as Old Man Steve at the end of "Endgame," which more or less gave him a conclusion to his arc. So making him younger Cap again might be tricky. As for Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff? They are straight-up dead and their deaths carry a lot of meaning on the quest to defeat Thanos.
Now, given that these are comic book movies, bringing people back from the dead is not out of the question. Characters die and return to life in the comics all of the time. Heck, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is coming back for "Deadpool 3" despite his death in "Logan." Anything can happen. The bigger question is, should it happen? That's more difficult to answer. Bringing them back would, undoubtedly, soften the impact of their respective sacrifices in "Endgame." Would this be a creative-driven decision or a money-driven decision? Based on the context, one assumes it's money.
The whole thing calls to mind a bit of dialogue from "The Avengers" uttered by Tom Hiddleston's Loki. "How desperate are you, you call on such lost creatures to defend you?" he says to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. To which, Fury replies, "You've made me very desperate." Indeed, it appears Feige and the brass at Marvel Studios are desperate. If this comes to pass, it feels like a Hail Mary.
"Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" is currently due to arrive on May 1, 2026, with "Avengers: Secret Wars" date for May 7, 2027.